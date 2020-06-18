What to Know Philadelphia's City Council gave preliminary approval for a $4.9 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2021.

The budget reduces funding for the Philadelphia Police Department by $33.4 million.

The budget also implements police reform, invests $25 million in anti-poverty measures, another $20 million in affordable housing and restores funding for the arts.

The budget comes amid nationwide protests demanding police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

City Council’s Committee of the Whole approved the $4.9 billion budget on Wednesday. Earlier in the month, city officials projected a $750 million deficit in the budget which was greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the city’s shutdown.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and unrest in our city and country these last few weeks have magnified the disparities that were glossed over by a booming economy and years of cutting resources from our country’s social safety net,” City Council President Darrell Clarke (D-5th District) said.

“The lack of access to affordable housing, health care, living wage jobs and healthy foods has been exposed by these crises – along with many problems. We cannot go back to that old normal. We need to create a ‘New Normal’ and address these disparities head on. I believe this budget is an important start towards doing that.”

A City Council spokesperson said they worked with their finance team and the Kenney Administration to close the gap and produce a balanced budget by the June 30 deadline. It includes the following actions:

POLICING

The budget reduces funding for the Philadelphia Police Department by $33.4 million, which is $14 million more in reductions than City Council and Mayor Kenney agreed upon last week.

The reduction in police spending calls for the following reforms:

Body cameras for police officers

Implicit bias training for police

Engage mental health professionals for police-assisted diversion

Equity Manager for the police force

Transfer funding for crossing guards ($12.3 million) and public safety enforcement officers ($1.9 million) to Managing Director’s Office (MDO)

Create a Deputy Inspector General for police-related investigations (in MDO)

Fund a Police Oversight Commission ($400,000 to MDO)

Additional funding for the Public Defender ($1.2 million)

ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS FOR PHILADELPHIA

New Normal Budget Act. $25 million in the budget is earmarked to address healthcare needs, healthier food options, affordable housing, anti-poverty efforts, job training and other measures to "address the disparities laid bare by COVID-19 and the unrest in Philadelphia following George Floyd’s murder."

Quality, Affordable Housing. An increased investment of $20 million for the Housing Trust Fund.

Adult Education. $1.45 million for Adult Education.

Arts and Culture funding. $1.35 million in funding slated for elimination due to COVID-19’s impact has been restored, through the Cultural Fund and African-American Museum

Criminal justice reform. $825,000 in funding for Re-Entry Services

FIRE DEPARTMENT

The Kenney Administration and City Council agreed to hold the Philadelphia Fire Department to its Fiscal Year 2020 level of funding which they say will generate $5 million in savings.

REVENUES

City Council says the Non-Resident Wage and Net Profit Tax will increase to 3.5019%, below the rate for Philadelphians of 3.871%.

“This slight increase goes along with a decision not to seek a reduction in the Resident Wage Tax, as previously planned,” a City Council spokesperson wrote. “Together, these changes should generate $17.2 million in FY21. For a commuter earning $50,000 a year, this would increase his/her wage tax by $27 a year, or $1 per pay period. The tax increase is sunsetted after one year.”

“The Parking Tax will increase from 22.5% to 27% to generate an additional $17 million in FY2021. The tax increase is sunsetted after one year.”

PENSION DEBT RESTRUCTURING

City Council and the Kenney Administration agreed to a pension bond debt restructuring they say will generate savings of about $80 million in Fiscal Year 2021.

"It is extremely disappointing that at this time we are not able to move forward with some of the crucial investments I proposed back in March, before the pandemic and resulting economic downturn were felt in Philadelphia," Mayor Kenney wrote.

"And it pains me that this budget reduces some City services and eliminates hundreds of jobs. Still, we have prioritized core services, protected our most vulnerable residents, and maintained our financial flexibility to enable a quick rebound."