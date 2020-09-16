Pregnant Woman Fights for Her Life After Being Caught in Crossfire of Shooting

Doctors at a Philadelphia hospital worked overnight to save a pregnant woman’s life after she was shot in the neck by a stray bullet in the Kensington neighborhood.

The woman was standing with a man along East Somerset Street, near Helen Street, around 10 p.m. Tuesday when she was shot in the neck, Philadelphia police said.

The woman, who is in her late 20s, was rushed to Temple University Hospital where doctors discovered she was pregnant as they treated her in critical condition, police said.

“Real Time Crime” cameras clearly captured the shooting and showed that the woman was not the intended target, police said.

Officers were near the shooting scene when they heard gunfire, investigators said. Those officers then chased a vehicle speeding away from the scene.

Officers managed to stop the car at Aramingo and Allegheny avenues and had a witness identify two men in the car as the shooters, investigators said.

The two men were taken to detectives for questioning and had yet to be charged as of Wednesday morning.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.