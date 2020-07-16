Philadelphia

Pregnant Woman Shot in the Head in Philadelphia

The 25-year-old woman was on the 2500 block of W. Berks Street at 2:34 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. 

By David Chang

Police at a crime scene
Dave Palmer / NBC10

A pregnant woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head in Philadelphia Thursday afternoon. 

The 25-year-old woman, who is 4-months pregnant, was sitting in her car on the 2500 block of W. Berks Street at 2:34 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. 

The woman was shot once in the head and taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in extremely critical condition. Doctors are working to save both the woman and her unborn child.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

Philly Ditches Plan to Dismantle Homeless Camps, For Now

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP 27 mins ago

Mom Arrested After Baby Ingests Methamphetamine and Fentanyl

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police said the shooting may have been a domestic situation though they have not yet confirmed this. They continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiashootingpregnant woman
Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us