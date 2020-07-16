Pregnant Woman Shot in the Head in Philadelphia

A pregnant woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head in Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

The 25-year-old woman, who is 4-months pregnant, was sitting in her car on the 2500 block of W. Berks Street at 2:34 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The woman was shot once in the head and taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in extremely critical condition. Doctors are working to save both the woman and her unborn child.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police said the shooting may have been a domestic situation though they have not yet confirmed this. They continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.