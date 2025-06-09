A pregnant woman was attacked during an argument over seating arrangements at a graduation ceremony at a Philadelphia elementary school, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday, June 9, at 10:18 a.m. during the graduation ceremony for Master John Wister Elementary School on Wakefield and Bringhurst streets, according to investigators.

Police said an unidentified woman and a 31-year-old pregnant woman were arguing over seating arrangements. The first woman then struck the pregnant woman multiple times in the head and slammed her against a wall, according to investigators.

The pregnant woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials have not yet revealed her condition.

Police said the other woman fled the scene. They have not released a detailed description of her but said she was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have any information on the incident, call Northwest Detectives at 215-685-3353 or send an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).