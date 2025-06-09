Philadelphia

Pregnant woman attacked at elementary school graduation, Philly police say

A woman attacked a pregnant woman during a fight over seating arrangements at the John Wister Elementary School graduation, Philly police said.

By David Chang

A pregnant woman was attacked during an argument over seating arrangements at a graduation ceremony at a Philadelphia elementary school, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday, June 9, at 10:18 a.m. during the graduation ceremony for Master John Wister Elementary School on Wakefield and Bringhurst streets, according to investigators.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said an unidentified woman and a 31-year-old pregnant woman were arguing over seating arrangements. The first woman then struck the pregnant woman multiple times in the head and slammed her against a wall, according to investigators.

The pregnant woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials have not yet revealed her condition.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police said the other woman fled the scene. They have not released a detailed description of her but said she was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have any information on the incident, call Northwest Detectives at 215-685-3353 or send an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us