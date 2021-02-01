Pregnant Shawn Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Pregnant Shawn Johnson is feeling "nervous" after testing positive for COVID-19.

The retired Olympic gymnast shared her diagnosis in a since-deleted Instagram Story post, telling fans that she had just gotten her results back. "Not going to lie...I'm nervous knowing I'm positive," she wrote in the post. "It's been a long two weeks of RSV [Respiratory syncytial virus] with Drew and now this...my body is just exhausted."

The 29-year-old soon-to-be mom of two listed off some of her concerns with contracting coronavirus. "1: I don't want to get my family sick. 2: I have asthma and have had it my entire life so this scares me a little extra," she explained. "3: had a very close family member fight for his life last month while battling Covid so it's a serious topic of concern/hits home in our household."

As for how her case has been, Johnson described her symptoms as a "cough, terrible sore throat, and headache" along with expected fatigue. "That's pregnancy," she quipped. E! News has reached out to the gold medalist's rep for comment.

"Not looking for any kind of pitty party. Just a reminder to take care of yourself. Drink an extra water tonight and wash your hands," she concluded her message. The pregnant star signed off, "Yours truly aka the quarantiner in the corner bedroom."

In January, Johnson announced that she and husband Andrew East are expecting their second child together. The couple, who have been married since April 2016, welcomed their firstborn daughter, Drew, in November 2019.