PPA to Start Issuing Bike Lane Tickets for Illegally Parked Cars

Cars parking in bike lanes is about as Philadelphian as a cheesesteak with wiz, but the unsafe practice is putting cyclists in the path of potential danger.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority announced Thursday that it has a plan to punish those who break the bike lane rules.

"Bicyclists are an integral part of Philadelphia’s transportation ecosystem. Since 2011, 45 bicyclists have been killed and over 135 have been injured. We must do all we can to protect our bicyclists and provide them safe access to city streets," PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer said.

Starting Monday, the PPA will unleash eight enforcement officers onto city streets with the purpose of focusing on bike lanes and ticketing vehicles that illegally park in them.

Since 2014, the PPA has issued over 25,000 tickets for bike lane safety violations, said the PPA in a news release.

Sarah Stuart, Executive Director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, said bicyclists have been asking for increased enforcement for years and the coalition is relieved to see the PPA program get underway.

"Our goal is to improve public safety and enhance the quality of life in our neighborhoods by encouraging compliance with bike lane regulations and keeping our bike lanes clear and free of parked vehicles," Lazer concluded.