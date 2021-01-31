Philadelphia Parking Authority

PPA Offers $5 Parking Rate at 6 Center City Garages During Snow Emergency

To receive the discount, customers must bring their ticket and pay at the PPA Management Office in each garage. 

By David Chang

Valet Park Parking Garage Generic
NBC10

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) is offering a flat 24-hour $5 parking rate at six different garages in Center City during the city's snow emergency. 

The special rate will take place at the following locations starting at 6 p.m. Sunday until the city’s snow emergency is lifted: 

To receive the discount, customers must bring their ticket and pay at the PPA Management Office in each garage. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

snow 2 hours ago

Your Photos: First Round of Snow Moves In

Snow Cam 32 mins ago

Snow Cam: First Round of Winter Storm Hits Region

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Also starting at 6 p.m., meters, kiosks and time limit violations on residential blocks in Philadelphia won’t be enforced until the snow emergency is lifted. 

Vehicles illegally parked on snow emergency routes will be subject to ticketing and towing. If your vehicle is towed during the snow emergency, call 215-686-SNOW for its location.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Parking AuthorityPhiladelphiaPPASnow Emergency
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us