PPA Offers $5 Parking Rate at 6 Center City Garages During Snow Emergency

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) is offering a flat 24-hour $5 parking rate at six different garages in Center City during the city's snow emergency.
The special rate will take place at the following locations starting at 6 p.m. Sunday until the city’s snow emergency is lifted:
- AutoPark at Independence Mall (5th & Market Streets)
- AutoPark at Jefferson (10th & Ludlow Streets)
- AutoPark at the Fashion District (10th & Filbert Streets)
- AutoPark at Old City (2nd & Sansom Streets)
- Parkade on 8th (801 Filbert Street)
- Philadelphia Family Court Garage (1503-11 Arch Street - Going south on 15th Street, enter the garage on the west side just after 15th & Cherry St.)
To receive the discount, customers must bring their ticket and pay at the PPA Management Office in each garage.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Also starting at 6 p.m., meters, kiosks and time limit violations on residential blocks in Philadelphia won’t be enforced until the snow emergency is lifted.
Vehicles illegally parked on snow emergency routes will be subject to ticketing and towing. If your vehicle is towed during the snow emergency, call 215-686-SNOW for its location.