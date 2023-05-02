Philadelphia Parking Authority

PPA Issues Over 3,000 Tickets for Street Sweeping Violations

The new bike lane enforcement unit also issued dozens of tickets in its first day on the streets

By Hayden Mitman

Thousands of car owners throughout the city were issued tickets from the Philadelphia Parking Authority on Monday as the agency cracked down on vehicles blocking the roadway.

According to the PPA, 3053 tickets were issued to vehicles that were parked along roadways targeted in the city's Mechanical Street Cleaning program.

The tickets for those who violate the street sweeping parking regulations cost $31.

Phase 3 of this program is set to start on Wednesday.

A list of the 14 neighborhoods that will be the focus of Phase 3 can be found, here.

Also, according to the PPA, the newly launched bike lane enforcement unit -- which hit the streets for the first time on Monday -- ticketed at least 60 vehicles that were illegally parked in bike lanes.

Tickets for parking in bike lanes could cost drivers between $51 and $76.

