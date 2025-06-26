PPA hiking Center City parking fees for first time in a decade

Think it costs a lot to park in Center City Philadelphia?

Well, get ready to pay a little more.

Because, starting Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will raise parking rates at spots around Center City by $1 an hour.

In an announcement on Tuesday, PPA official said the new rates will be the first time in over a decade that the agency has raised hourly parking rates.

The increases will break down in the following ways:

In the PPA's Center City Core area, which consists of Arch Street to Locust Street from 4th to 20th streets, parking costs will increase from $3 to $4 an hour.

For the Center City Area, with PPA officials consider has boundaries between Spring Garden and Bainbridge streets from the Schuylkill River to the Delaware River, parking fees will increase from $2.50 an hour to $3.50 an hour.

And, in what the PPA considers "fringe areas" -- 20th Street to the Schuylkill River, the Delaware River to 4th Street, Spring Garden Street to Arch Street and Locust Street to Bainbridge Street, fees will increase from $1.50 an hour to $2.50 an hour.

The new fees will be implemented in an effort to "promote parking turnover, and alleviate congestion in one of Philadelphia’s most heavily congested corridors," PPA officials said in a statement on the rate increases.