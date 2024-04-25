PPA to crackdown on illegal parking that impedes mobility for people with disabilities

Officials with the Philadelphia Parking Authority are have unveiled a new effort that is intended to focus on punishing those who park illegally in ways that impede the mobility of people with disabilities.

On Thursday, officials with the PPA detailed a new ADA Mobility Access Initiative that will introduce new public education efforts and enhanced enforcement on illegal parking that impedes mobility of people with disabilities -- including prohibited parking on sidewalks and blocking curb cuts and crosswalks.

In order to present this initiative, the PPA has partnered with Variety, a nonprofit in the Delaware Valley that supports children with disabilities.

"The PPA is honored to partner with Variety - the children's charity of the Delaware Valley - on this very important and worthwhile initiative. They are a tremendous charity with a long history of serving young people with disabilities. They were instrumental in helping us with the messaging and production of the PSAs," said PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer in a statement.

Along with a ticketing crackdown, the PPA and Variety have produced a number of new informational videos that can be viewed online.

In a statement, the organizations said that the goal of this new effort "is to change behavior, and raise public awareness to the adverse impact on people with disabilities when motorists park illegally on sidewalks or block curb cuts and crosswalks."

In order to give residents ample notice of the pending enhanced enforcement, the PPA will distribute warning notices starting Thursday, Lazer said.

Enhanced enforcement will begin Monday, May 13, officials said.