First Alert Weather

Powerful Winds, Heavy Rain Expected in Our Area Sunday

Despite Saturday being a winner for outdoor activities, rain showers and gusty winds will make Sunday a cloudy one.

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

Takeaways

  • Sunday is expected to be a rainy and windy day after a comfortable Saturday.
  • Temperatures are expected to begin in the upper 50s and climb into the upper 60s throughout the day.
  • Our NBC10 First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday due to the winds and heavy showers expected throughout the day.

After a sunny and comfortable Saturday, rainy weather is expected to come back to our area as soon as this Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The first round of rain will come Sunday morning. That’s when most of Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, New Jersey and Delaware will start to see light to moderate rain, which will stop around mid-day.

Temperatures are expected to begin in the upper 50s and climb into the upper 60s throughout the day.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Teens Wounded in Septuple Shooting Outside Philadelphia Club

gun violence 20 hours ago

Bike-Riding Boy, 11, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia Shooting

However, the second round of rain will be more severe. Beginning at 3 p.m., heavy rain and powerful winds will make an appearance in our area.

Following the rain, temperatures are expected to quickly fall in the evening, falling to the 40s by 11 p.m.

However, winds coming out of the northwest at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to 30 to 35 mph will make temperatures feel even colder.

Our NBC10 First Alert weather team will issue a First Alert beginning at 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday due to the high winds and heavy showers expected throughout the day.

This article tagged under:

First Alert Weatherweatherweekend weather
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us