Powerful Winds, Heavy Rain Expected in Our Area Sunday

Takeaways Sunday is expected to be a rainy and windy day after a comfortable Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to begin in the upper 50s and climb into the upper 60s throughout the day.

Our NBC10 First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday due to the winds and heavy showers expected throughout the day.

After a sunny and comfortable Saturday, rainy weather is expected to come back to our area as soon as this Sunday.

The first round of rain will come Sunday morning. That’s when most of Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, New Jersey and Delaware will start to see light to moderate rain, which will stop around mid-day.

However, the second round of rain will be more severe. Beginning at 3 p.m., heavy rain and powerful winds will make an appearance in our area.

Following the rain, temperatures are expected to quickly fall in the evening, falling to the 40s by 11 p.m.

However, winds coming out of the northwest at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to 30 to 35 mph will make temperatures feel even colder.

Our NBC10 First Alert weather team will issue a First Alert beginning at 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday due to the high winds and heavy showers expected throughout the day.