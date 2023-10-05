Nope, you're not a billionaire, but a couple people in Pennsylvania could now be millionaires.

Million-dollar winning tickets sold in Pennsylvania

Two tickets in Wednesday night's $1.19 billion Powerball draw that matched all five white balls (9, 35, 54, 63, 64), but failed to match the red Powerball (1) were sold in Pennsylvania.

One of those tickets is worth $2 million since it had the Power Play option added. The other is worth $1 million.

NBC10 has reached out to the Pennsylvania Lottery to find out the exact location of where the tickets were sold.

Other $2 million winners in the Oct. 4, 2023 Powerball draw were sold at stores in Kentucky and Texas, according to Powerball. Other $1 million Wednesday winners were sold in California (two tickets), Colorado, New York and Texas (two tickets).

Millions of other tickets sold for Wednesday's draw matched lesser prizes. So, check your numbers.

The Powerball jackpot keeps growing

Despite the odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot being 1 in 292,201,338, people can keep dreaming.

While, those dreams as getting even bigger with the jackpot for the Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, draw at an estimated $1.4 billion. The lump sum cash amount is an estimated $643.7 million.

The latest Powerball jackpot is the world’s seventh-largest lottery prize. The last time someone won the top prize was July 19.

Good luck.