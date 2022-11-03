Sorry, You're Not a Powerball Billionaire, but If You're in NJ You Could Be a Millionaire

What to Know The bad news is that no one won Wednesday night’s huge $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. The good news is that means the prize has grown even larger to $1.5 billion ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. That is the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red Powerball 23.

No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. What’s behind three months of lottery futility? It’s simple math. The odds of winning the jackpot are an abysmal 1 in 292.2 million.

Sorry, you're not a sudden billionaire, but you might be a millionaire.

It was another Powerball drawing that saw nobody win the top $1.2 billion jackpot, although there are a few people in New Jersey who now have a million (or even two million) reasons to celebrate.

Despite there being no top winner Wednesday night, there were three tickets sold in the Garden State with prizes of $1 million or $2 million, according to the Powerball website. A ticket sold in New Jersey matched all five white balls and included the Power Play option, which ups the winnings to $2 million overall for that ticketholder.

There were also two $1 million tickets sold in New Jersey that matched all five white balls. It was not immediately clear where the winning tickets were sold.

Nationwide, there were 16 $1 million tickets that matched all five white ball numbers, and three that did the same with the Power Play option. There were also 189 tickets sold across the country that won a $50,000 prize in Monday night's drawing, and another 49 tickets that won a $100,000 prize.

Certainly not bad consolation prizes. Meanwhile, the Powerball Jackpot will grow to $1.5 billion for Saturday's drawing after there were no jackpot winner yet again.

The odds of hitting the $1 million Powerball prize are 1 in 11,688,053.52 while the odds of hitting the jackpot, matching all five white balls plus the Powerball, are 1 in 292,201,338. Here are a few numbers strategies for those vying again on Saturday.

Wednesday's jackpot was the fourth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and two Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticket holders in 2016.

And because there were no grand prize winners, the drawing for Saturday, Nov. 5, will climb to $1.5 billion, according to Powerball, the second-largest prize in its history. It is just the second time the jackpot has topped $1.5 billion in the game's history -- and even though the lump sum cash option would be less than half of that (about $745.9 million), thanks to taxes, we're pretty sure there's no one in the United States who wouldn't be thrilled to take that win.

Hey, we'd take a double-up.

Saturday night's Powerball drawing will be the 40th in this run.