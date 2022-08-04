Didn't win the mega Mega Millions jackpot? You might still be a mega-millionaire after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The only ticket for the Aug. 3, 2022, Powerball draw of $206.9 million matching the winning numbers of 9, 21, 56, 57, 66 with the Powerball of 11 was sold in Pennsylvania, Powerball said.

The exact location of where the jackpot-winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold wasn't immediately revealed.

The winner can take the estimated annuity of nearly $207 million paid out over 30 years or opt for a lump sum payment of $122.3 million, Powerball said. Of course, those prizes are before taxes are taken out.

That jackpot is still impressive, despite paling in comparison to last week's $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot, where a ticket bought in Illinois matched all the numbers.

And, even if you didn't hit the jackpot, still check your tickets. A $1 million ticket in that same mega Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.