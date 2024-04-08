Check your tickets! $1M Powerball winner sold at Delaware Beach Wawa

What to Know Powerball says a single ticket sold in Portland, Oregon, matched all six numbers drawn early Sunday to win a jackpot worth $1.326 billion. The prize ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history.

A ticket matching all five white balls was sold at a Rehoboth Beach Wawa, the Delaware Lottery said.

The winning numbers were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the red Powerball 9.

Sorry people in the Philadelphia region, but unless you recently traveled out west and grabbed a lottery ticket in Portland, Oregon, you didn't hit Saturday night's massive $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot.

However, if you frequent a Delaware Beach Wawa location you could be a new millionaire.

$1 million Powerball ticket in Saturday, April 6, 2024 draw sold in Delaware

If you purchased your Powerball ticket in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, a million bucks could be coming your way.

One of seven tickets in the April 6, 2024, draw that matched all five white balls (22, 27, 44, 52 and 69), but failed to match the red Powerball (9) was sold at the Wawa at 30155 Veterans Way -- just off Route 1 -- in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Lottery spokeswoman Helene Keeley told NBC10.

Wawa gets $10,000 for selling the $1 winner, Keeley said.

The other Match 5 $1 million winners were sold in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Wyoming, the Powerball lottery said.

You might have won a $50,000 Powerball prize at another Rehoboth Beach Wawa

Eighty-one tickets sold around the United State matched four white balls and the red ball for a $50,000 prize. Another 26 tickets did the same thing along with the Power Play option and are worth $150,000 each, according to Powerball.

Of those $50,000 winners, one of them was sold at the Wawa at Wolfe Neck Road and Route 1 (Coastal Highway) further up the road in Rehoboth Beach, the Delaware Lottery said.

Did you at least win something?

Millions of smaller prizes can be claimed after Saturday's draw (which actually wasn't done until early Sunday morning). The winning numbers again are 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the red Powerball 9.