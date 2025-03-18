Lights go out near 30th Street Station, in Center City during PECO outage

Philadelphia police directed traffic on roads near busy 30th Street Station before daybreak Tuesday after power went out in University City and near Logan Square in Center City.

The outage along Market Street from 31st to 34th streets began around 4:30 a.m. on March 18, 2025, as wires overheated underground, a PECO spokesperson said.

This initial outage caused power problems near Logan Square in Center City on the other side of the Schuylkill River, PECO said.

In total, about 500 customers were affected by the outages, PECO said.

Police could be seen directing traffic along Market Street as some traffic lights were out more than an hour later.

After 6 a.m., police left Market Street as power crews remained on the scene.

Train service at 30th Street Station appeared to be rolling along. However, SEPTA said the outage was impacting its elevators and escalators to Regional Rail tracks at 30th Street Station.

"ADA passengers should travel to Suburban Station for bus service," SEPTA posted on X.

Norristown,Thorndale,Trenton,Warminster,Newark,West Trenton: Due to a PECO power outage at 30th Street Station, elevators and escalators are out of service until further notice. ADA passengers should travel to Suburban Station for bus service. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) March 18, 2025

As of 7:40 a.m., PECO was only reporting a handful of outages in the area.