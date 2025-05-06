A recent investigation into an incident that led to a SWAT member shooting and killing a suspect last month found that the use of force was lawful, according to a statement from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation conducted by the county's Detective Bureau was looking into an incident that happened in Pottstown on April 6, 2025, with what started as a car crash and led to a suspect running away and barricading himself in his home, officials said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This all unfolded just after 5 p.m. when officers with the Pottstown Police Department were responding to a crash involving one car on Beech and North Mount Vernon streets, according to officials.

When the officers found a loaded gun inside the car, the driver, identified as 25-year-old Andrew Ecker, ran away and to his home, police said. Ecker reportedly was not allowed to have a weapon.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

At one point, Ecker allegedly pulled out a second gun and started to fire at the police officers. During the gunfire, Ecker hit an officer in their shoulder, police said.

Then, Ecker locked himself in his house and refused to come out, the DA said.

The Montgomery County SWAT West team as well as officers from several county neighborhoods arrived to assist the Pottstown police.

While officials worked to set up a line of communication with Ecker, the SWAT members evacuated nearby neighbors.

Ecker allegedly told the officials while barricaded that he planned to shoot the police officers.

When Ecker came out of his house around 9:46 p.m., a member of the SWAT team shot him, officials said.

“This was a dangerous situation that left one police officer shot and ended after a lengthy standoff," District Attorney Kevin Steele said. “Our investigation determined the facts of this case supported the use of deadly force by police officers.”

Ecker was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene.

As police investigated inside Ecker's home they found a gun that had been reported as stolen during a car theft in Philadelphia back on May 18, 2019.

According to the District Attorney's Office, there were several police departments present and witnesses while this all unfolded.

Investigators talked to officers and witnesses as well as watched body-worn cameras and private surveillance videos that captured what happened.

According to court records, Ecker has an extensive criminal history, including past charges of terroristic threats, weapons offenses, simple assault and harassment.

Ecker lived with his parents at the home where the standoff took place and he worked for his family's plumbing business.