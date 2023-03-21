Pottstown Homes Burn to the Ground

Firefighters in Pottstown responded to an early morning fire Tuesday that leveled a vacant twin home property located just about a block away from the site of an explosion that killed five people last May.

The incident began just after 4:30 a.m., on Tuesday, when a property near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Hale Street, was found engulfed in flames.

Officials said that there were no injuries in the fire and, by about 5:30 a.m., fire crews had the incident under control.

NBC10 has learned that the property was in the process of being repaired after it was damaged by last year's explosion and it did not yet have any utilities -- including gas and electricity -- hooked up.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.

In May of last year, an explosion in Pottstown killed four children and their grandmother. Just what might have caused that explosion is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.