Postmaster General's New Plan Could Include Slower Mail, Postage Hike

This comes as the postal service under Louis DeJoy has already seen serious delays in mail delivery over the past several months.

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to implement a new strategic plan that includes higher postage rates and the elimination of first-class tier of mail, two sources familiar with the move told to NBC News on Friday.

The plan to eliminate first-class mail, which includes letters, magazines, catalogs, among others, would slow down mail that typically arrives within two days and make it more costly to deliver for both consumers and businesses. The Washington Post first reported this story.

The paper reported that all first-class mail would be lumped into the same three- to five-day window as non-local mail. This comes as the postal service under DeJoy, a top donor for former President Donald Trump, has already seen serious delays in mail delivery over the past several months.

“Now is not the time to aggressively increase prices when so many businesses are struggling and hanging on by a thread," Hamilton Davison, the president of the American Catalog Mailers Association said.

