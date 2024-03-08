Post of student with fake gun puts South Jersey high school on lockdown

Deptford Township High School in New Jersey was placed on lockdown Friday after an image of a student posing in a restroom holding a gun, which was later determined to be a toy, was reported by school staff, school district officials said.

According to officials, the school went into lockdown and Deptford Township Police came to investigate.

Deptford Township Police Department posted on Facebook regarding the incident and said in part:

"The Deptford Township Police Department responded to the Deptford High School for an investigation.

We are currently at the school and will be clearing from here shortly. ALL STUDENTS ARE SAFE and there is no threat to the public. We thank you for your patience. Further details will be released later today.

Just to repeat; ALL STUDENTS ARE SAFE and there is no threat to the school or the public."

Officials said the student in the photo was found and taken into police custody and the apparent weapon in the photo was later located and was found to be a toy gun.

In a letter to families, the school district wrote in part:

"The feedback we've received from Deptford Police is that our students and staff performed exceptionally well during this lockdown. Although I'm sure there was tension and fear in the building, the successful drills we've run proved useful when needed. Our school security staff, school resource officer and police were able to do their jobs thanks to the outstanding execution of our protocol by all involved, leading to a safe outcome for everyone.

The fact that the weapon picture wasn't real does not take away from the seriousness of this situation. We are working with Deptford Police and the NJ Department of Education to reach the best possible outcome for our community's safety going forward."