Officials are revealing new details on the shooting. Watch LIVE in the video embedded above.

The suspect in Tuesday's mass shooting at an NYC subway station may have ties to Philadelphia, according to law enforcement sources.

Video shows a Philadelphia address and the words "Allegheny West" on the side of a U-Haul van that was found in Brooklyn, Terrance Monaghan, an analyst for WNBC and former NYPD chief of department, said early Tuesday evening. The van matched the description of a vehicle being sought in connection to the shooting in Brooklyn.

Monaghan said the van may have been rented in Philadelphia. A U-Haul storage company is located in Philadelphia’s Allegheny West neighborhood.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Law enforcement has alerted us to its search for a rental van and its possible connection to a suspect in today’s incident in New York City," Sebastien Reyes, U-Haul Vice President of Communications, told NBC10. "We are working closely with authorities to ensure they have any and all available information to meet their needs.”

Law enforcement sources believe the man who rented the U-Haul has ties to both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and that he drove the van from Pennsylvania to New York on Monday, based on license plate reader data. They have not yet revealed the man's identity.

At least 10 Brooklyn subway riders were shot Tuesday by a man wearing a gas mask and a green construction vest who tossed a smoke canister in the train car to distract the rush hour crowd before opening fire, officials and law enforcement sources said.

Another 19 or so others were hurt in the chaos that followed the shooting aboard the Manhattan-bound N train at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m. The gunman was still on the loose seven hours later.

Five of the victims remain in critical condition.

One source close to the investigation says the shooter's gun may have jammed, potentially preventing further loss of life. A weapon was recovered at the scene, as was a bag with smoke canisters and fireworks, lending further credence to the theory of a premeditated attack on New York City transit riders, sources and officials say.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.