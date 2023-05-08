Possible Meteorite Strikes NJ Home, Police Say

An investigation is underway after a possible meteorite struck a house in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, according to police.

Hopewell Township Police said a metallic object, believed to be a meteorite, struck the roof of a home on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road on Monday around 1:15 p.m.

The object went through the roof and the ceiling of the home before hitting the hardwood floor where it came to a rest. The home was occupied at the time but no one was injured.

Police said the object appeared to be metallic, was oblong in shape and was approximately 4" by 6" in size.

Hopewell Township Police said they contacted other agencies for assistance in positively identifying the object. They also said the incident could be related to a recent Meteor shower called the Eta Aquariids. They continue to investigate.