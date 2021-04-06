missing persons

Body Is Found, Police Looking Into Whether It's Connected to Missing Pregnant Woman Case

By Miguel Martinez-Valle and Dan Stamm

A week after a pregnant woman and her boyfriend went missing, there is a possible break in the case.

Overnight into Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police confirmed they had found a woman’s body near 58th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia and they alerted Upper Darby police.

Upper Darby police have been looking for 21-year-old Dianna Brice and her boyfriend, Justin Smith, since March 30.

Brice - who is pregnant - disappeared after telling her mother she was going with her boyfriend to pick up a daily medication she takes for a serious medical condition. She later called to say they were driving to Philadelphia. That was the last the family heard from her.

The mother said that hours later she got a hold of Smith who told her Brice took off on foot after an argument.

Then, later that day Smith's car was found on fire in West Philadelphia, near Florence Avenue and 59th Street in West Philadelphia – that’s a little more than 1 mile from where the body was found.

Police said the couple wasn’t in the car when it was found.

Family members are desperate to find Brice - and police consider her an endangered missing persons case. They’re worried for her safety.

Police were looking into any possible connections with the body that was found, but nothing about the body’s identification has been confirmed.

Investigators asked anyone who has seen either Brice or Smith to call police.

