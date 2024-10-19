Video portal that connects people across the world reportedly opening in Philly

Philadelphia is reportedly getting a Portal. And no, it won't be able to transport you to another dimension.

A Portals spokesperson confirmed to Axios that the viral round art installation with a two-way, all-hours live stream will open in the City of Brotherly Love, but didn't provide any further details.

However, crews were spotted Friday night setting up a porthole-like sculpture in Love Park.

NBC10 reached out to the company behind Portals for comment but have not heard back.

In 2021, the first Portals—created by Lithuanian artist and entrepreneur Benediktas Gylys—opened, connecting Vilnius, Lithuania, to Lublin, Poland.

Then, in 2024, a live stream portal linking New York City and Dublin, Ireland, opened. The art installation garnered a lot of attention but had to be temporarily shut down due to people's "inappropriate behavior."

Later, the NYC-Dublin Portals were opened with new ways to prevent people from stepping on the portals, holding phones up to the cameras, flashing body parts, and doing drugs on camera.