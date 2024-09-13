Thieves accused of following FedEx trucks, stealing cellphone deliveries in Bucks County

Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, are trying to track down cellphone thieves who are stealing packages containing new devices from doorsteps as soon as they're delivered.

Middletown Township Police released a video of one of the thefts and shared photos of a similar theft that happened on the same day.

Police said the first incident happened on Wednesday, just after 11:30 a.m. when a FedEx employee delivered a package to a private residence of a township employee on the 2100 block of W. Old Lincoln Hwy in Langhorne.

Just 40 minutes later, police said a black 2008-2014 Acura TL sedan with tinted windows and an unknown registration pulled up in front of the residence.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

A man was seen on surveillance video exiting the vehicle on the rear driver's side, wearing red/maroon running pants, black sneakers, and a hoodie, which he pulled down over his face. He then walks up to the porch and takes the package containing a new Samsung Galaxy S24 valued at $1,299.

The man then walks back to the vehicle, gets into the front passenger's seat, and the vehicle drives off. Police said the suspect had touched the handrail at the residence during the crime. Investigators swabbed the rail for DNA, and it was sent off for testing.

According to police, there was a similar theft on the same day involving what is believed to be the same Black Acura TL in Falls Township.

Police said in this incident, two cell phones were taken from a Middletown business owner's residence. A newer grey model minivan is also believed to be involved.

"If you live in the areas in which these thefts occurred and may have more video, please let us know. They are on the hunt for cell phones and seem to be trailing the FedEx drivers through our town and others," Middletown Township police said in a Facebook post, "If you know a dude who was rocking red pants yesterday and was toting a new PURPLE Samsung phone, let us know that too."