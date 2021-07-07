Popular TikTok Creator ID'd as Man Killed in Delaware Shooting

A popular 19-year-old TikTok creator has been identified as the man shot to death in Wilmington, Delaware, Monday morning.

Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface on social media, was shot around 10:42 a.m. on the 700 block of Elbert Place and died at a local hospital, the Wilmington Police Department said.

Miller had amassed more than 2.5 million followers on the social media platform.

“He was taken away from us due to a senseless act of gun violence,” read a post on his Instagram page. In the post, family member said they could not comment on his death, but vowed to get justice.

Police also did not provide details about the circumstances of Miller’s shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact detective Mackenzie Kirlin at 302-576-3653.