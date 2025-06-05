Pope Leo XIV dons cap for his alma mater, Villanova

Pope Leo XIV is a Villanova grad, and he showed his love for the university on Wednesday as he donned a baseball cap for the school.

The recently named 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church, born Robert Francis Prevost, graduated from Villanova with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1977.

During a meeting with the National Italian American Foundation on Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV was gifted the hat, which he donned immediately with a grin, before he addressed the gathering.

"Your work to continue to educate young people regarding Italian culture and history, as well as providing scholarships and other charitable assistance in both countries, helps to maintain a mutually beneficial and concrete connection between the two nations. A hallmark of many who emigrated to the United States from Italy was their Catholic faith, with its rich traditions of popular piety and devotions that they continued to practice in their new nation. This faith sustained them in difficult moments, even as they arrived with a sense of hope for a prosperous future in their new country," the pope told the crowd during the Wednesday event.

The group that met with the pope at the Vatican, the NIAF, the Associated Press said, is one of the largest associations representing Italian-Americans in the United States.

Pope Leo welcomed the group and said that their work is key for "Italian culture and history."

"I pray that each of you and your families will always cherish the rich spiritual and cultural legacy that you have inherited from those who have gone before you," he said.