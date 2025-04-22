Pope Francis

‘A message about love': Mural at Philly school honors Pope Francis' 2015 visit

By Tracy Davidson and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

As memories of Pope Francis are shared about his visit to the City of Brotherly Love in 2015 after his death on Monday, a mural on the side of a school is a permanent display of the historic trip.

The mural, named The Sacred Now: Faith and Family in the 21st Century, is located on the side of St. Malachy Catholic School on the 1000 block of West Thompson Street in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Catholic Church 15 hours ago

Live updates: Public viewing planned for tomorrow ahead of Saturday's funeral

Philadelphia Apr 21

He ‘spoke to the world': Philly area remembers Pope Francis

Pope Francis 20 hours ago

‘Power of love': Delco boy blessed by Pope Francis talks battling cancer

The executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, Jane Golden, told NBC10 that the organization worked with the people behind the World Meeting of Families to create the mural.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"This is a message about love. It's a message of hope. It's message about how the Pope really transcended the barriers and borders and divisions that are set up in our society," Golden said.

The organization chose Cesar Viveros to be the artist behind the piece. Viveros is a devout Catholic who hails from Mexico.

The 4,238 square foot piece of art is made up of 153 individual panels that were painted by people from parishes around the city as well as those who came to Philly for the World Meeting of Families in 2015.

"It was extraordinary because we would be at these large tables, people were speaking so many languages, but there was something universal about our love for the Pope, for this project, and also for art," according to Golden.

The last panel was presented to the Pope during the event on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for him to sign.

This article tagged under:

Pope FrancisPhiladelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us