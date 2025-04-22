‘A message about love': Mural at Philly school honors Pope Francis' 2015 visit

As memories of Pope Francis are shared about his visit to the City of Brotherly Love in 2015 after his death on Monday, a mural on the side of a school is a permanent display of the historic trip.

The mural, named The Sacred Now: Faith and Family in the 21st Century, is located on the side of St. Malachy Catholic School on the 1000 block of West Thompson Street in North Philadelphia.

The executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, Jane Golden, told NBC10 that the organization worked with the people behind the World Meeting of Families to create the mural.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"This is a message about love. It's a message of hope. It's message about how the Pope really transcended the barriers and borders and divisions that are set up in our society," Golden said.

The organization chose Cesar Viveros to be the artist behind the piece. Viveros is a devout Catholic who hails from Mexico.

The 4,238 square foot piece of art is made up of 153 individual panels that were painted by people from parishes around the city as well as those who came to Philly for the World Meeting of Families in 2015.

"It was extraordinary because we would be at these large tables, people were speaking so many languages, but there was something universal about our love for the Pope, for this project, and also for art," according to Golden.

The last panel was presented to the Pope during the event on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for him to sign.