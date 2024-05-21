Pope Francis names Joseph Williams as future bishop of the Diocese of Camden

The future bishop of the Diocese of Camden will officially assist the current bishop until his retirement.

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at noon, Pope Francis announced in Rome the appointment of Bishop Joseph Andrew Williams as coadjutor bishop of the Diocese of Camden.

As coadjutor bishop, Williams will assist Camden’s current bishop, Dennis Sullivan, for the next five years. Bishop Sullivan had submitted his resignation on his 75th birthday on March 17, 2020, and his resignation will be accepted on his 80th birthday on March 17, 2025.

Sullivan will retain full responsibility of the Diocese of Camden as Williams assists him and acquaints himself with South Jersey. Williams will then take over as Camden’s bishop on March 17, 2025.

“I am immensely thankful to Pope Francis for his decision to appoint to the Diocese of Camden a bishop with so much experience as a pastor, and one so familiar with Latino culture. I am also humbled that the Holy Father is allowing me the opportunity to complete my time as the Bishop of Camden working alongside my successor,” Bishop Sullivan said.

Williams -- a native of the Midwest and auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis -- said he was surprised to learn he would be coming to the East Coast.

“I am overjoyed in coming to a diocese whose Bishop is held in such high esteem by both the faithful and the Holy Father,” he said. “I look forward to learning from Bishop Sullivan, my brother priests in Camden, the deacons, consecrated women and men and the faithful of South Jersey about their needs and their hopes for the future.”

