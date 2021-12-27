Police: Women Spit, Attack State Troopers at Wawa After Losing Car Keys

Two women have been charged with assaulting several people, including Delaware State Troopers inside a Wawa Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly after midnight inside a Wawa store located at 3601 Wrangle Hill Road in Bear, Delaware, after two women, Ja’aonne Bell, 20, and Azaina Davis, 21, allegedly became agitated after losing their car keys at the store's parking lot.

Police say the women later became enraged after the employees were unable to open the car for them and later began damaging numerous displays and merchandise inside.

When police arrived, they saw several customers and employees had locked themselves inside the store's office as one of the suspects was actively trying to force her way in.

Police say that during the women's arrests, "both spat in the officers’ faces, assaulted them, and scratched the face of another."

Though Bell was eventually arrested, Davis had to be transported to the hospital after she started hyperventilating during her arrest. She later "actively" fought EMS personnel on her way to the hospital.

Both Bell and Davis now face a slew of charges which include assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.