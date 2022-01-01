Police: Woman Wanted for Allegedly Killing Mother's Fiancé on New Year's Eve

Authorities in Lower Merion Township are searching for a Philadelphia woman who they say shot and killed her mother's fiancé inside an apartment building on New Year's Eve.

The Montgomery County's District Attorney office and the Lower Merion Township Police are working to locate Samiyah Williams, 24, who is being sought in connection to the murder of 49-year-old Adrionne Reaves.

According to investigators, police were called to a reported shooting in the lobby of the Delwyn Apartments at 20 St. Asaphs Road just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found 49-year-old Adrionne Reaves on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators later learned that police had been called to the apartment complex's parking lot at around 8:29 p.m. that night for a domestic dispute involving Reaves and his fiancé, Joi Furman. The two told the officer that the dispute was verbal, and they agreed to separate for the night.

Officers say Reaves later called his daughter to pick him up at a nearby store but later returned in search of his misplaced keys.

Lobby surveillance video shows Reaves, along with three women, walking through the lobby of the apartment building when Reaves suddenly collapsed. Police say Williams was spotted leaving the lobby soon after.

Investigators say Williams is Joi Furman's daughter and she lives with her grandmother Florence Furman in Philadelphia.

Williams has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5-feet tall and weighs approximately 127 pounds. She should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Lower Merion Police at 610-649-1000 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386.