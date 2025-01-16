Police: Woman head butted, bit and ripped wig off victim in Center City robbery

Police are seeking help from the public to identify a woman who, officials claim attempted to rob another woman in Center City on Tuesday, and head butted, bit and stole the woman's hat and wig when she couldn't get her purse.

Police shared images of the woman sought in this case online.

According to police, the woman is sought in an incident that happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Filbert Street on Jan. 14, 2025.

At that time, officials said, a female victim was approached by the woman seen in the images that were shared by police, and the woman asked the victim to buy her a pack of cigarettes.

Then the victim refused, police claim, the woman in the images head butted the victim, then bit her finger as she tried to take the victim's purse.

Then, when she was unable to obtain the victim's purse, the attacker ripped a hat and wig off the victim's head before walking away, according to police.

Officials said the woman that is sought wore a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, New Balance sneakers and was carrying a red bag at the time of the incident.

Police officials are asking anyone who may have information on this case to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

those with information in this case can also contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094, officials said.