Police investigating after woman found dead in truck in North Philly

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a truck parked in North Philadelphia early Sunday, according to officials.

Law enforcement officials said that the woman, believed to be in her 60s, was found in a truck parked along the 500 block of West Luzerne Street in North Philadelphia at about 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

She was pronounced at the scene at about 5:30 a.m., police said.

However, police officials said that, as of about noon on Sunday, they have not yet identified the woman.

An investigation is ongoing, police officials said.