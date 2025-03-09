North Philadelphia

Police investigating after woman found dead in truck in North Philly

Law enforcement officials said that they are investigating a 'suspicious death' after a woman, believed to be in her 60s, was found dead in a truck on West Luzerne Street early Sunday

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a truck parked in North Philadelphia early Sunday, according to officials.

Law enforcement officials said that the woman, believed to be in her 60s, was found in a truck parked along the 500 block of West Luzerne Street in North Philadelphia at about 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

She was pronounced at the scene at about 5:30 a.m., police said.

However, police officials said that, as of about noon on Sunday, they have not yet identified the woman.

An investigation is ongoing, police officials said.

