Pennsylvania

Police: Woman arrested after shooting at a Pa. county district attorney's office

By Associated Press

Getty Images

A female suspect has been taken into custody in a shooting in the district attorney's office in a rural central Pennsylvania county, state police said Wednesday.

Troopers were called at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to the Cameron County district attorney's office in Emporium, state police said.

Police said the victim is believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident” although the circumstances are being investigated.

Police said a woman who left in a vehicle after the shooting was later taken into custody. No charges were immediately announced.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

