Police Warn Man Suspected of Philly Murder Could Be in New England

A man wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a 76-year-old man out for a morning stroll at random in Philadelphia last month and in two stabbings in Boston may be in New England, Boston police said Thursday.

Wagner Ernesto Tejada-Pena should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. He may be in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood; Lawrence, Massachusetts; or in Rhode Island.

Tejada-Pena shot and killed Loi Nguyen on L Street in Philadelphia on June 21, Philadelphia police said, shortly after he tried to shoot at two other people, only for his gun to malfunction.

“Loi was walking down the back driveway, seemingly minding his business with his hands in his pocket,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Venore said after the shooting. “An individual wearing a red hooded sweatshirt runs directly by him.”

The search for Tejada-Pena now covers multiple states.

He is also wanted in Boston in two stabbings, according to police, and recently threatened to kill members of his family.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 right away, and anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4468 or send an anonymous tip in by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to CRIME (27463).