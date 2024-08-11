Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia say at least a dozen cars took over an intersection, driving out of control

By Emily Rose Grassi and Brian Sheehan

Police in Philadelphia told NBC10 that a cop car was rammed by a vehicle trying to flee in an incident in the city on Saturday night.

According to police, dozens of vehicles were driving out of control and doing donuts near the intersection of Adams and Torresdale avenues in the Frankford section of Philadelphia around 10 p.m.

"This is something that the city is just not going to tolerate. This has the potential to be incredibly dangerous and catastrophic both for the participants and innocent bystanders," Inspector D.F. Pace said. "We are going to do everything that we possibly can to eradicate this type of activity."

Pace also said that the people participating in this event were refusing to leave and even taunting officers who responded to the scene.

One of the vehicles allegedly involved in this unsanctioned car meet-up did not have tags because they were seemingly removed, according to police.

NBC10 crews were there as police investigated the scene and our cameras captured what appeared to be burn marks on the pavement.

Police said that they have arrested at least seven people.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

