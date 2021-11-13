Police: Transgender Woman Shot Multiple Times

Philadelphia police are investigation after a 41-year-old transgender woman was shot multiple times through the body in East Kensington Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of East Lehigh Avenue, when a 41-year-old woman, who identified as transgender, was shot multiple times through the body.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.