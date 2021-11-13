Philadelphia

Police: Transgender Woman Shot Multiple Times

According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of East Lehigh Avenue.

Philadelphia police are investigation after a 41-year-old transgender woman was shot multiple times through the body in East Kensington Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of East Lehigh Avenue, when a 41-year-old woman, who identified as transgender, was shot multiple times through the body.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 9 hours ago

Jersey Shore Town Ponders Fix for ‘Sunny Day' Floods

lower merion 2 mins ago

Lower Merion High School Principal Killed in Car Crash

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us