Police arrest woman, 2 teens accused of attacking Philly crossing guard

Philadelphia police arrested a woman and two teen girls accused of attacking a school crossing guard who was trying to help another teen back in November of last year.

The ordeal took place back on Nov. 30, 2023, along the 2800 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

A 29-year-old school crossing guard was approached by a teen girl who said she had just been attacked by another teen, police said. The girl asked the crossing guard if she could borrow her phone so that she could tell her mother that she had just been attacked.

When the crossing guard let the girl use her phone, she was then approached by 26-year-old Imani Thomas, 18-year-old Destiny Sanders and a 15-year-old girl, according to investigators.

Police said the three suspects were angry that the crossing guard was helping the girl. They also said one of the suspects may have been involved in the initial attack on the girl.

Thomas, Sanders and the 15-year-old confronted the crossing guard who tried to board a SEPTA bus to get away, police said. The three suspects dragged the crossing guard off the bus and began punching and stomping on her, according to investigators.

"I couldn't believe that they would do this to someone who's out there trying to protect children every day of the week," Philadelphia Police Captain Frank Banford said. "And the viciousness of it. They were trying to inflict some injury."

Police said the suspects repeatedly punched and stomped on the crossing guard who suffered injuries to her nose, hand, leg, head and face. She was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, police identified the suspects. Captain Banford said his department received tips from the public which allowed them to arrest Thomas and Sanders shortly after they released their identities.

"The public helped us on this one and we did it very quickly," Banford said.

Banford also said the 15-year-old suspect surrendered to police shortly after Thomas and Sanders were arrested.

The attack was captured on surveillance video though police don't plan on releasing it since all of the suspects are in custody, according to Banford. He also said the crossing guard is currently out of the hospital and continues to recover.

"It's traumatic," he said. "She's been through a lot. And she had some healing time. She's on the road to recovery."