Police: Teen hurt in shooting during party in West Philly

A teenager has been hospitalized after being injured in a shooting that happened at an Airbnb property located in West Philadelphia early Monday morning, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2:14 a.m. on Monday during a party at a property along the 1100 block of North 41st Street that was being rented through Airbnb.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In this incident, officials said, gunfire erupted as two men, driving a red vehicle, arrived at the location.

A 19-year-old man -- believed to have been a passer by who was not involved in this incident -- was struck in the leg and was then taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The man was listed in stable condition as of about 6:40 a.m. on Monday, according to police.

Police had no further information on what led to this incident and no arrests have yet been made.

But, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.