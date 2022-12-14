Police SUV, Tesla Involved in West Philly Crash

It appears a police vehicle had its air bags deploy during a crash that appeared to include a Tesla in West Philadelphia overnight.

The wreck drew a large police presence early Wednesday morning to North 62nd and Media streets.

The police SUV and red Tesla each wound up on the sidewalk. The front-end of the Tesla was damaged and the police vehicle had its air bags deployed. A stop sign was also knocked over.

Police didn't reveal the circumstances leading up to the wreck or reveal if anyone was hurt.

