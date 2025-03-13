Police: Suspect in New Jersey bank robberies arrested in Ukraine

Police officials announced on Wednesday that they have arrested a 29-year-old Berlin Township man in Ukraine after he was sought for his suspected involvement in a trio of bank robberies in New Jersey.

The move, officials said, ends a two-year long international manhunt.

According to police, on Feb. 25, 2025, officials apprehended Edward Deveaux, 29, in Lviv, Ukraine.

Deveaux had been sought since Sept. 30, 2022 after he was charged in two robberies -- a robbery of the Truist Bank, located along the 200 block of White Horse Pike in Waterford that happened on Sept. 22, 2022 and the Sept. 28, 2022 robbery of a Republic Bank branch, located along the 600 block of Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Winslow.

“The successful location and arrest of Edward Deveaux is a testament to the U.S. Marshals and our state

and local partners unwavering dedication to bringing fugitives to justice, no matter where they run,” said

Juan Mattos, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Jersey, in a statement on Deveaux's apprehension.

Police officials said surveillance video and other evidence led detectives to charge Deveaux in these robberies not long after they occurred. But, when officials attempted to locate Deveaux, they said investigators learned he had fled the area.

Also, officials said, as they searched for Deveaux, he was additionally charged in a robbery that happened at a TD Bank located along Levitt Parkway in Willingboro on Sept. 26, 2022.

Eventually, officials said, detectives learned that Deveaux, allegedly, flew to several countries in Europe before entering the Ukraine several days after the Sept. 28, 2022 robbery.

Additional information helped officials find him in Lviv, Ukraine where, officials said, he was apprehended.

He is currently in police custody in Ukraine as he awaits extradition to the Untied States, officials said.

Police officials are asking anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Jovan Plaza of the Camden County Prosecutors Office's Major Crimes Unit at 856-225-849.

Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.