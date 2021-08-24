Man in Custody After Shooting Leads to Barricade in West Philly

A man is in custody after a shooting led to a barricade situation inside a West Philadelphia home.

A 19-year-old man was shot once in the neck and once in the upper back on 57th and Spruce streets at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Philadelphia police and a SWAT team surrounded a home on 57th and Spruce where they believed the suspect barricaded himself inside. Shortly before 5 p.m., a suspect was taken into custody without incident. Police have not yet revealed his identity.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.