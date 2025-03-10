South Philadelphia

Police SUV, stolen Kia sedan collide in South Philadelphia

The drivers of a stolen Kia Sedan and a Philadelphia police SUV were involved in a crash on March 10, 2025

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A stolen sedan collided with a police SUV in South Philadelphia early Monday morning, Philadelphia police said.

The wreck happened around 3:40 a.m. at South 29th and Morris streets on March 10, 2025, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

A 17th District officer was behind the wheel of the police SUV when it collided with a stolen maroon Kia Optima, leaving the police car with front bumper damage and the sedan with front-end damage, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

No one in either vehicle was hurt, police said.

Police made an arrest, but didn't immediately announce any charges.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday morning.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 19 mins ago

NJ high school student, recent grad, killed in Route 55 crash

New Jersey 18 hours ago

2 dead, multiple people hurt in crash in Gloucester County, NJ

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

South PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia police
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us