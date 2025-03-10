Police SUV, stolen Kia sedan collide in South Philadelphia

A stolen sedan collided with a police SUV in South Philadelphia early Monday morning, Philadelphia police said.

The wreck happened around 3:40 a.m. at South 29th and Morris streets on March 10, 2025, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

A 17th District officer was behind the wheel of the police SUV when it collided with a stolen maroon Kia Optima, leaving the police car with front bumper damage and the sedan with front-end damage, police said.

No one in either vehicle was hurt, police said.

Police made an arrest, but didn't immediately announce any charges.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday morning.