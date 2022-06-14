Police Standoff in NJ Closes Nearby School District

A police standoff in Burlington County, New Jersey closed a nearby school district Tuesday morning.

The Beverly City School District announced on their website that due to police activity on Bentley Avenue, the district will be closed Tuesday.

SkyForce10 was overhead shortly after 7 a.m. as several SWAT units and police personnel surrounded a home on Bentley Avenue and Cherry Street.

The activity is across the street from Beverly City School, which makes up the Beverly City School District. The school holds grade levels Pre-K through 7th grade.

"Thank you in advance for your understanding during this emergent situation," the school district said. "But please understand that your child's safety and the safety of our staff is our priority and we would not make this hard decision if we did not feel it absolutely necessary."

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.