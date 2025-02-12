Police seek smiling suspect in Strawberry Mansion slaying

Police officials have released surveillance footage that shows a smiling man who, police believe, may be connected to a shooting death that happened in Philly's Strawberry Mansion community on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

Law enforcement officials shared the footage to social media earlier this week.

According to police, the man shown in the footage - described as being in his mid to late 40s, having a medium complexion, average build, bald head and beard -- is sought for his suspected connection to the shooting death of a 44-year-old man that happened near the intersection of 30th and Page streets at about 1:54 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

Officials believe the man was last seen in the area of 31st and Norris streets and he may frequent the area of 22nd Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this individual to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's homicide unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

Just as every homicide, the City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this slaying.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.