Police shot a man in a Dollar General parking lot after he allegedly reached for a gun while being apprehended, according to new information about the incident.

The shooting was captured on cell video Tuesday morning.

In a press release Wednesday, the Atlantic County prosecutors office said police were called to the store for a report of a man armed with a gun inside the store. When police arrived, they ordered 37-year-old Jalial Whitted of Absecon to exit the store, which he did.

The prosecutors office said once outside the store Whitted refused orders from police and reached for a gun. A short time later, police shot Whitted while trying to apprehend him, prosecutors say. They said a loaded gun was recovered at the scene.

Officers could be seen with their guns drawn in the parking lot of the Dollar General on New Road in Absecon, New Jersey, Tuesday morning, according to video shot by passerby Marialyn Meloni Cappuccio. A short time later sounds like gunfire erupted.

"I felt like I was almost in a movie," Marialyn Cappuccio, a witness who recorded part of the incident, told NBC10. "I couldn't see any suspect. I could just see kind of the front of the store. They were pointing in that direction."

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to AtlantiCare Medical, City Campus Trauma Center where he remains in stable condition, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said unreleased surveillance video shows the suspect showing a gun, causing the employees to run out of the store. While in the store the suspect shot one round, they said.

The suspect is being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon by persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The prosecutors office said they will not be releasing the names of the officers at this time.