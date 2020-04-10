Man, Woman Hurt in Shootout With Philly Police

Philadelphia police returned gunfire after being shot at in the Grays Ferry neighborhood overnight.

Officers responded to the alley behind Bailey Street near Dickinson Street shortly after midnight Friday for a report of people acting suspiciously, Philadelphia police said.

When the officers got out of the car, a woman began firing at them from the back of a home, investigators said. The officers returned fire, striking the woman in the leg and a man in the stomach.

Both the man and woman were hospitalized. He was listed in critical condition while she was listed in stable condition.

The man’s role in the incident wasn’t clear.

No officers were hurt, police said.

Investigators recovered three weapons at the scene and were waiting on a search warrant early Friday to enter a Bailey Street home.

Police investigators remained on Bailey Street after daybreak Friday. Other details have yet to be revealed.

