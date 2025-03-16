Man dies after shooting self, being shot by officer, Pa. state police say

A man died from his injuries after shooting himself and being shot by an officer following a chase in Northampton County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

On Saturday, March 15, 2025, around 7:30 p.m., Forks Township Police and officers from other departments were pursuing a 65-year-old man from Easton, Pennsylvania, according to investigators. During the chase, the man’s vehicle, a 2016 Kia, became disabled in the area of North Broadway and Tribe Lane in Wind Gap Borough, state police said.

An armed confrontation then ensued between the 65-year-old man and the pursuing officers, according to investigators. The man then shot himself while a Forks Township Police Officer opened fire as well, state police said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The officers provided lifesaving medical care on the man after he was shot, investigators said. The man was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. None of the pursuing officers were injured during the incident.

Police have not yet released the man’s identity. They also have not yet revealed if he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from the officer’s gunfire. Pennsylvania State Police, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, Northampton County Coroner’s Office, Bushkill Township Police and Slate Belt Regional Police are all investigating the incident.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office at 610-829-6630.