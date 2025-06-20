D.A. rules use of force justified in fatal shooting by police in Lehigh County

New details are being unveiled one month after officers shot and killed an armed man in Lehigh County.

According to the county's District Attorney's Office, this all unfolded when Gary Moyer, 73, called police to report that a man was shooting at people with a rifle in the area of the 100 block of North 38th Street in South Whitehall Township on May 28, 2025.

When the dispatcher at 911 asked Moyer for more information, he told them that there was just one man with a gun who was allegedly in his 60s or 70s, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said.

The investigation would later reveal that this report from Moyer was fake, officials explained.

Officers with the South Whitehall Township Police Department arrived at the location where Moyer walked out of his house carrying a rifle, police said. He walked across the lawn where several parked police cars and officers were.

A detective would later find out that the rifle Moyer was carrying was broken and not working, officials said. The officers at the scene did not know that the rifle was broken at the time of the incident.

As Moyer walked toward them, one of the officers demanded that he put the rifle down several times, but he ignored their requests, officials reported.

One of the officers, armed with a rifle that was loaded with bean bag rounds, warned Moyer he was prepared to shoot him with the less lethal rounds, officials said. The other officers were standing by with their weapons where they could see Moyer and his rifle.

When Moyer continued to ignore their commands and walk toward them, the officer with the bean bag rounds fired two times which was caught on video, the District Attorney's Office reported. Each of the shots hit Moyer in the leg but it didn't stop him.

According to officials, Moyer had the rifle pointed away from the officers up until this point. After the first two round were fired at him, he moved the rifle so it was aimed at the officers.

Three of the other police officers fired at Moyer during this time, officials said. He was shot seven times and was killed.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

No one was inside Moyer's house when officials went in to investigate, the District Attorney's Office said. Investigators found a note on the kitchen table indicating his intentions.

In a report by the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office, the use of force used by the three police officers was deemed justified and they will not be facing any charges.

"There is no question in my mind that all officers on the scene believed it was immediately necessary to

use deadly force against Moyer to protect themselves and/or others against the imminent threat of death or

serious bodily injury," District Attorney Gavin Holihan wrote. "They could not have known that the rifle Moyer held was inoperable, yet they tried to deescalate the situation and utilized less lethal force before deadly force became their

only option."