Man Killed, Woman Hurt as Philly Police Officers Open Fire

Philadelphia police investigating gunshots opened fire after a weapon was pointed at them, killing a man behind a home the Grays Ferry neighborhood overnight, Philadelphia police said.

Two officers responded to the alley behind South Bailey Street near 26th and Jackson streets minutes after midnight Friday for reports of gunfire, police said midday.

The officers got out of their marked patrol car and approached the rear of a property where a piece of plywood was being used as a gate, police said. The plywood fell down as officer pushed it. At that time, a woman pointed a gun at the officers, investigators said.

The officers opened fire, striking the 22-year-old woman multiple times in the leg and buttocks. The 33-year-old man was shot in abdomen, police said.

Both the man and woman ran into the Bailey Street home where the man collapsed on the living room floor and the woman appeared to ditch her weapon under the kitchen sink, police said.

Police apprehended each person and rushed both of them to the hospital. The woman was hospitalized in stable condition, police said. The man died about 90 minutes later.

No officers were hurt, police said.

Investigators recovered multiple weapons at the scene including a handgun found by the man, a shotgun, a rifle, a revolver and another handgun found in the home.

"The use of deadly force is the most serious action that police officers are empowered to undertake," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "While no police officer begins his or her tour expecting to discharge their firearm, that decision must sometimes be made at a moment’s notice. These situations are often tragic; particularly when they result in the loss of life."

Police initially characterized the incident as a shootout.

Police investigators remained on Bailey Street after daybreak Friday as the police-involved shooting investigation continued.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.